StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Chicago Rivet & Machine from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $16.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.09. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $32.94.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 13.21%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

