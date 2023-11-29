StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.50.

MEI Pharma Stock Down 7.1 %

MEIP opened at $6.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.89 million, a PE ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.78. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.25) by $1.74. The business had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. MEI Pharma had a return on equity of 86.21% and a net margin of 39.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEI Pharma Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

Insider Transactions at MEI Pharma

In other news, major shareholder Anson Funds Management Lp acquired 48,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $329,211.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 864,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,919,687.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MEI Pharma

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter worth about $28,000. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 483.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 969.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 72,488 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

