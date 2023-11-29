StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.15. SemiLEDs has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 44.99% and a negative return on equity of 103.90%. The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SemiLEDs

About SemiLEDs

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

