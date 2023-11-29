Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,973 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.19% of Strategic Education worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 276,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Strategic Education by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,922 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,940,000 after buying an additional 12,646 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 585.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $90.17 on Wednesday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $98.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.11.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $285.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.13 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 4.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America raised Strategic Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Strategic Education from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Strategic Education from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Strategic Education presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

