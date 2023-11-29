Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Holdings Lowered by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,652,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 104,442 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 5.3% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.44% of Stryker worth $504,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $3,257,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $114,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Stryker by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Stryker by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,236,134 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.30.

Stryker Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SYK stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $294.08. 169,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $226.16 and a one year high of $306.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

