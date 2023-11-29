Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,652,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 104,442 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 5.3% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.44% of Stryker worth $504,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 39.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 2.7% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,306 shares of company stock worth $18,236,134 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $294.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,381. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $226.16 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The company has a market capitalization of $111.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $274.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

