Summit Financial LLC Boosts Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 57.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 4.7% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in Waste Management by 1,459.9% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Waste Management by 1.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 55,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,623,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Waste Management by 6.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,907,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Wolfe Research began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,886 shares of company stock valued at $5,797,964 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $169.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $173.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.52 and a 200 day moving average of $163.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

