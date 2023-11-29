Summit Financial LLC Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Summit Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,914 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $341,198,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $131.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.39.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

