Summit Financial LLC Invests $217,000 in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in RPM International by 1,001.6% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 663,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,506,000 after acquiring an additional 602,970 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in RPM International by 9,901.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 319,411 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RPM International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $170,341,000 after acquiring an additional 73,580 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in RPM International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 473,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,519,000 after acquiring an additional 29,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,046,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM stock opened at $101.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.52 and a fifty-two week high of $107.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 47,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $4,556,335.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,117,072 shares in the company, valued at $107,272,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RPM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on RPM International from $97.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RPM International from $110.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RPM International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RPM International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

