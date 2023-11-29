Summit Financial LLC Invests $222,000 in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAI. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $792,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,984,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAI opened at $96.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $416.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.05. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a 12-month low of $84.97 and a 12-month high of $105.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.32.

About iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

