Summit Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 1,765 iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 188,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,750,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,423,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,069,000 after buying an additional 78,693 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $114.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.42. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

