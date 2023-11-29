SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $3.99. Approximately 1,863,827 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 5,089,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

SPWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.64 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SunPower by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SunPower by 697.0% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SunPower by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

