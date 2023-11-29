Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Bought by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,232 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at $179,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at $266,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at $32,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 232,343 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $60,037.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,401,182 shares in the company, valued at $20,134,985.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sunrun news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $37,511.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 310,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,302.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $60,037.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,401,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,134,985.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,457 shares of company stock worth $287,987. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:RUN traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $13.00. 3,633,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,829,423. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.15. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 50.65%. The company had revenue of $563.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.72 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Sunrun from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

