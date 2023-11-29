Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,700 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Synopsys worth $39,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 19.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,494,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Synopsys by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in Synopsys by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 20,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4,977.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,363,000 after purchasing an additional 34,590 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,253,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,253,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,962 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,713 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNPS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Synopsys

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $9.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $553.09. The stock had a trading volume of 275,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,777. The company has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a PE ratio of 81.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $312.25 and a 12 month high of $557.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $488.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.13.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.