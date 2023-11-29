Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 0.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 204,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.8% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at $3,246,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.8% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 276,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,106 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.8% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $71.83 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $87.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.52. The stock has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

