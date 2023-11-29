Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,059 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Sysco worth $53,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 204,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the second quarter worth approximately $3,246,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 5.8% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 276,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,491,000 after buying an additional 15,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 4.8% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $71.83 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $87.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.52.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on SYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

