T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 75,125.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,378,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,373,884 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 4.9% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.29% of T-Mobile US worth $469,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 936.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.06.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.88. The company had a trading volume of 598,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,271,268. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $153.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.22. The company has a market capitalization of $172.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,953 shares of company stock valued at $24,646,681 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

