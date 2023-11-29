Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,110,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 145,927 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $112,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

TSM traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,302,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,842,741. The firm has a market cap of $515.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $72.84 and a 12 month high of $110.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5415 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

