Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.89.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Down 0.6 %

Insider Activity at Taysha Gene Therapies

TSHA stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.68.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,566,667 shares in the company, valued at $27,003,667.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Taysha Gene Therapies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

See Also

