Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. Decreases Holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. reduced its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,589,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000,000 shares during the quarter. CCC Intelligent Solutions makes up approximately 35.2% of Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. owned approximately 6.42% of CCC Intelligent Solutions worth $455,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $344,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 37.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 141,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 38,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 11.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,635,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,382,000 after acquiring an additional 696,126 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the second quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the second quarter worth about $113,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CCCS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.63. The stock had a trading volume of 175,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,135. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.95 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.13. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $13.41.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $221.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.12 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. Analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.