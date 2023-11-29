Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TECK. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teck Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.91.

NYSE:TECK opened at $36.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Teck Resources has a one year low of $32.48 and a one year high of $49.34. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.20). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Teck Resources by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

