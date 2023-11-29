Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,397,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,052 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $17,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TME. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.77.

NYSE:TME opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

