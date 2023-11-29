Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THC. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 434.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 236.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $331,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,646.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on THC shares. TheStreet downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $66.48 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $42.99 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.02.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.