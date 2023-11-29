Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.16% of Tetra Tech worth $13,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 92.6% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 76.1% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 88.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $162.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.25. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.19 and a 52 week high of $173.27. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.34. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TTEK shares. William Blair started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tetra Tech

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Roger R. Argus sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.92, for a total value of $601,586.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,346.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Roger R. Argus sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.92, for a total value of $601,586.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,346.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 1,395 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total value of $228,961.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,530 shares of company stock worth $1,072,117 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tetra Tech

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.