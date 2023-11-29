The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 126.2% from the October 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.
The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.
