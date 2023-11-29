The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 126.2% from the October 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Price Performance

About The Berkeley Group

OTCMKTS:BKGFY opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43.

(Get Free Report)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.