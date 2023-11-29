The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Downgraded by Evercore ISI to “In-Line”

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

CG has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.87.

NASDAQ CG opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average of $30.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.71. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.94.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.38%.

In other news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg acquired 1,269,537 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $10,816,455.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,785,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,773,550.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,704,000 after purchasing an additional 20,136 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,504 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

