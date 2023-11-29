The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Clorox by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Clorox by 429.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 540.5% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.53.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $144.14 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.97, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 705.89%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

