The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,383,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,378 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $83,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,316 shares of company stock valued at $19,716,506 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.2 %

KO opened at $58.68 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.01 and its 200-day moving average is $59.03. The company has a market capitalization of $253.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

