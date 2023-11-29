The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Position Raised by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 465,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.22% of Macerich worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Macerich by 193.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,709,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,120,000 after buying an additional 12,992,543 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1,536.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at $22,702,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,315,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 1,226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,636,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Macerich alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macerich in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.90.

Macerich Price Performance

NYSE MAC traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $11.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,667. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.63 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Macerich’s payout ratio is -43.87%.

Macerich Profile

(Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.