The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 275,821 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,552,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,821 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.38% of KeyCorp worth $32,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in KeyCorp by 330.8% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 49.9% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Stock Up 1.5 %

KeyCorp stock opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.74.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

