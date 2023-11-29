The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 63,194 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 156.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,194 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.91% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $28,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,437,000 after buying an additional 20,451 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $270.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.02. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $256.33 and a 1 year high of $294.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

