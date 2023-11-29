The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $32,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.06.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,885.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $189.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.67. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $230.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.61%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

