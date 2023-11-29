The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.16% of Ball worth $28,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ball during the third quarter valued at about $533,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at about $1,319,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,863,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $53.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $62.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.93.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

