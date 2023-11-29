The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,867 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of Capital One Financial worth $28,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 291,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after acquiring an additional 80,056 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 26.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.51.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $108.58 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,227,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $851,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,599,010.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,563 shares of company stock worth $2,460,505. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

