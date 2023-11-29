The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 488,352 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42,804 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $28,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRGS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Progress Software by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Progress Software by 114.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 307.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $53.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.66. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $48.92 and a 1 year high of $62.34.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $175.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.27 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRGS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

In related news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 1,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $91,811.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 1,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $91,811.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $78,067.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,038 shares of company stock valued at $612,621. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

