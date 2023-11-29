The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 70.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,648,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678,909 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.20% of Bumble worth $27,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Bumble by 21.5% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth about $823,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bumble by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,078,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,891,000 after acquiring an additional 124,706 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,284,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,559,000 after purchasing an additional 24,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bumble by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bumble Price Performance

Shares of BMBL opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.05. Bumble Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.29 and a 52-week high of $27.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMBL. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.96.

Bumble Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Featured Stories

