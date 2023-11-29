The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 236,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,019 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Baidu were worth $32,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth about $4,384,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 85.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $119.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.25 and a 1-year high of $160.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.53 and a 200-day moving average of $131.55. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Baidu from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.33.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

