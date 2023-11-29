The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 236,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,019 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Baidu were worth $32,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth about $4,384,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 85.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.
Baidu Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of Baidu stock opened at $119.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.25 and a 1-year high of $160.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.53 and a 200-day moving average of $131.55. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.73.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
