The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $28.37 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,662 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of Realty Income worth $28,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in O. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $201,358,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $53.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $68.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 232.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on O shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.90.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

