The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $30.91 Million Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 190,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,108 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $30,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 314,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,898,000 after acquiring an additional 17,998 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 11.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,023,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,933,000 after acquiring an additional 104,243 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 68.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after buying an additional 4,002,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 391.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,313 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.72.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.56, for a total value of $610,250.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.30, for a total transaction of $4,754,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,859 shares in the company, valued at $18,775,906.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.56, for a total value of $610,250.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,776 shares of company stock valued at $29,463,693 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET stock opened at $217.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.57 and a 52-week high of $221.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.48.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.