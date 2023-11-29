The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $31.37 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 159,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,541 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $31,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $125.96 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $283.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.33 and a 200 day moving average of $161.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.54.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

