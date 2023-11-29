The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $31.57 Million Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,231 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.29% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $31,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 236.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster purchased 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster acquired 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,080,586.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,348,411.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.54.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $195.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.65 and a 1-year high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

