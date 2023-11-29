The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $31.81 Million Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 78.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 908,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,410 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.14% of Trip.com Group worth $31,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in Trip.com Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 24,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCOM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $35.40 on Wednesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $28.45 and a 12-month high of $43.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.20. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

