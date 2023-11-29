The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,981 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of Biogen worth $32,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Biogen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,452,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,516,066,000 after purchasing an additional 41,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $904,582,000 after buying an additional 80,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 771.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,400,000 after buying an additional 2,263,120 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.08.

Biogen Price Performance

BIIB stock opened at $227.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.55. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.86 and a 12-month high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

