The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,017,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,304 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.46% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $30,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,572 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,473,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,715 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1,719.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,600,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,122,000 after buying an additional 2,457,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,941,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,575,000.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

NYSE:SHO opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.22. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.14). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.67.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

