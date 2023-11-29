The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 376,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,163 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of PACCAR worth $31,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 72.4% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $90.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.39 and a 200-day moving average of $83.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $92.15.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.32.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $269,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

