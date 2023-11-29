The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $28,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAH. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 187,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $692,000. Summit X LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 135,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $106.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 174.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.45. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.53 and a 52 week high of $107.15.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 327.87%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

