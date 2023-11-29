The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of MSCI worth $28,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,771,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,789,834,000 after purchasing an additional 194,995 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in MSCI by 13.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,042,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,653,000 after buying an additional 240,639 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,506,000 after buying an additional 46,934 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in MSCI by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,570,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,741,000 after buying an additional 156,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in MSCI by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,390,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,613,000 after acquiring an additional 194,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Trading Down 0.3 %

MSCI stock opened at $523.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $507.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.97. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $450.00 and a 12-month high of $572.50.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $650.00 to $554.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Argus initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MSCI from $532.00 to $526.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $554.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $563.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on MSCI

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.