The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $30,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann purchased 315 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,748.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,082.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,052.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,196.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,302.29.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

