The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 187,700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Copart worth $28,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Copart by 1,212.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 14.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Copart by 52.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in Copart by 5.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Copart by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Argus started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.96. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

