The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 106,920 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 106,920 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of American International Group worth $28,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIG. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 35.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in American International Group by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

American International Group stock opened at $64.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $65.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.18 and its 200-day moving average is $59.39.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

